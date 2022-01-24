Skip to main content

LISTEN: Losing Streak Continues, Kenrich Williams Wants to Stay

The Thunder only have one win in all of January, so is it time to worry about the team's morale? Kenrich Williams said last week that he wants to retire in Oklahoma City as the trade deadline nears; will Sam Presti keep him in town? We discuss that and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast.

On this episode of the Uncontested podcast, the crew discusses the most recent losing streak and whether or not we should worry about only having one win in the month of January. The organization has explained that their players understand what this season is about, and are bought in–but how long will that last?

Next, the podcast touches on Kenrich Williams saying that he wants to remain in Oklahoma City and potentially retire there. Should Sam Presti pull the trigger on a trade with his value being at an all-time high, or should he let Williams stay and be the "Nick Collison-esque" figure this team might need?

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

