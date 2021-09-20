LISTEN: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Answers Fan Questions

What is Josh Giddey most excited about for his rookie year? What can be expected of the NBA Central Division this season? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.

On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the crew breaks down Josh Giddey's TikTok live, where he answered a number of different fan questions. This gave a peak behind the curtains of his draft process and what the No. 6 overall pick is looking forward to this season.

"I would not want to play in the NBA if I was not on Oklahoma [City]," said Giddey.

From there, the team previews the upcoming season for the Central Division, which includes the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls roster looks great on paper, but what will it look like on the court in 2021? The Cavs have made some head-scratching moves this offseason. How long until Koby Altman is on the hot-seat? Detroit won't win many games this season, but fans now have a roster they can get behind for the future. Rick Carlisle has proven time and time again that he can maximize rosters that seem likely to fail, can he do that in Indy this season? The Bucks are now NBA champions–is their roster even deeper now after an offseason acquisitions?

The 2021-22 season will kick off in just under a month, when teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder will continue to develop their young talent.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.