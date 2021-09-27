September 27, 2021
LISTEN: OKC Thunder Roster Moves and the Start of Training Camp
LISTEN: OKC Thunder Roster Moves and the Start of Training Camp

The OKC Thunder recently waived Charlie Brown Jr. and signed Mamadi Diakite ahead of training camp. What's next? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.
Author:
On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the crew dives into the recent Thunder roster transactions involving Charlie Brown Jr. and Mamadi Diakite. With training camp set to kick off on Tuesday, things are starting to heat up in Oklahoma City. 

What should fans expect out of Thunder media day? General Manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault are aligned on player development and a genuine rebuild, so how will players approach this upcoming season?

In addition, the Uncontested answers questions about the NBA's Southwest Division and the high expectations of the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs and Grizzlies are fighting for a play-in spot, and the Rockets are one of the main competitors to Oklahoma City landing the best lottery odds this season. 

