LISTEN: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injured,  Trade Deadline Previewed

The Uncontested team discusses Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being out until at least after the All-Star break with an ankle injury, the approaching trade deadline and much more on this episode!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out through the All-Star break at least, making the Thunder's path to a top 3 lottery position in the summer Draft all the more likely. The podcast discusses the injury, and whether or not fans should expect Gilgeous-Alexander to miss more time than expected.

Next, the crew breaks down the upcoming trade deadline! What trades do we expect from the Thunder and around the league? Be sure to tune in to our Trade Deadline Live Show on Feb. 10 to experience it all with us!

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

