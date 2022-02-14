Skip to main content

LISTEN: Surging Darius Bazley, Roster Moves

Discussing the positive performances from Darius Bazley, recent roster moves, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast.

Darius Bazley has impressed with his recent play, and the podcast spends time discussing his growth. and what his future on this roster might look like if he continues this trajectory. Aleksej Pokusevski has shown out in his new and expanded role as well, so the podcast touches on what he could do to maintain this level of play.

Lastly, the podcast talks through some recent roster moves in the last week including Aaron Wiggins receiving his first NBA contract and the Thunder signing Lindy Waters III. 

Should fans expect some of the more fringe players on this roster to have their roles expanded throughout the rest of this season?

Recommended for You

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Darius Bazley
News

LISTEN: Surging Darius Bazley, Roster Moves

1 minute ago
Obi Toppin, Lu Dort, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks
News

Thunder Gameday: Valentine’s Day in the Big Apple

3 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

How the OKC Thunder Rebuild Compares to Others

5 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Top Performers: Giddey Repeats History in Nailbiting Defeat to Bulls

23 hours ago
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Even More Explosive

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17580328
News

Derozan, Vucevic too Much for OKC as Thunder Lose 106-101

Feb 12, 2022
OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson, Aaron Wiggins
News

Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Signed to Full-Time NBA Deal

Feb 12, 2022
Mo Bamba, Orlando Magic
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Core Four Holding Off New Contenders

Feb 12, 2022