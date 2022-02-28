LISTEN: Thunder Basketball Returns, Shai's "Plan A"

Discussing the Thunder's recent games after the All-Star break, Shai's future as the primary ball-handler and much more on this episode of the Uncontested podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested podcast, we discuss the Thunder's two recent games after the All-Star break concluded, which included the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Some interesting quotes came this week about Gilgeous-Alexander's future as the primary facilitator on this team moving forward. Josh Giddey's quick rise has led to conversations within the team about who should operate in that role.

Next, the crew discusses Tre Mann's recent highlights and what fans should expect out of him and the other rookies on the team as the final quarter of the season plays out.

