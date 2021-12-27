LISTEN: Thunder beat Pelicans, New Year's Resolutions

The Uncontested discuss the Thunder's Sunday night win over the New Orleans Pelicans, dive in to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's recent offensive upswing and much more!

This episode of the Uncontested starts by breaking down the Thunder's win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Aaron Wiggins brought a standout performance, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his streak of offensive dominance. Oklahoma City looks as good as it has all season, putting together an impressive group of wins to close out the year.

Next, the crew discusses how Paul George's injury could affect the the odds of OKC landing another pick in the 2022 draft lottery, with the Clippers facing one of the most difficult schedules in the league in the second half of the season. Could the Thunder be looking at another lottery pick in the upcoming draft?

The Uncontested closes this one out by talking through player-based New Year's Resolutions.

