Skip to main content

LISTEN: Thunder Fall to Jazz, Projecting SGA on a Contending Team

Discussing Sunday’s loss against the Jazz, whether or not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be the top option on a contending team, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the Thunder's Sunday night loss to the Utah Jazz, highlighting another excellent night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Next, the podcast touches on the future of this Thunder team, discussing whether or not Gilgeous-Alexander could lead the charge for a title contending team as the true top option. 

Lastly, we try and project the final records for the worst teams in the NBA to best judge where Oklahoma City might land on lottery night.

Recommended for You

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LISTEN: Thunder Fall to Jazz, Projecting SGA on a Contending Team

By The Uncontested Podcastjust now
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Thunder Schedule: Light Three-Game Week Head

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Monster Performance Not Enough, Thunder Tuned by Jazz

By Ben Creider12 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder Injury Report: Eight to Sit Versus Jazz

By Derek Parker18 hours ago
USATSI_17761316
News

Can Tre Mann Keep OKC’s Rookie of the Month Streak Alive?

By Sam Lane22 hours ago
Lu Dort, Utah Jazz
News

Thunder Gameday: Wrapping Up Week Against Utah at Home

By Nick CrainMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17717471
Video

WATCH: Timeline on Giddey's Injury

By Christine ButterfieldMar 5, 2022
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder are Surprising on Defensive End

By Derek ParkerMar 5, 2022