LISTEN: Thunder Fall to Jazz, Projecting SGA on a Contending Team

Discussing Sunday’s loss against the Jazz, whether or not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be the top option on a contending team, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the Thunder's Sunday night loss to the Utah Jazz, highlighting another excellent night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Next, the podcast touches on the future of this Thunder team, discussing whether or not Gilgeous-Alexander could lead the charge for a title contending team as the true top option.

Lastly, we try and project the final records for the worst teams in the NBA to best judge where Oklahoma City might land on lottery night.

