LISTEN: Thunder Lose to Grizzlies, Bazley Tallies Career High

Discussing Sunday's loss in Memphis, Darius Bazley's new career high, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss Sunday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Darius Bazley found his new career high in points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to his high-scoring form, but it wasn't enough to topple the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Next, the podcast touches on the latest tank standings and try to predict what the best case scenario might be for the Thunder's draft lottery odds.

