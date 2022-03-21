Skip to main content

LISTEN: Thunder Lose to Magic, Draft Lottery Projections

Discussing the Thunders Sunday evening loss to the Orlando Magic, the most likely outcomes for the NBA Draft Lottery and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the Thunder's Sunday loss to the Orlando Magic, including high volume shooting nights from both Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann.

Next, the podcast discuss the increasing likelihood of the Thunder moving up to the 3rd best lottery odds, and other outcomes to look out for as the season winds down.

