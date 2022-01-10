Skip to main content
LISTEN: Thunder Lose to Nuggets, Presti's Rebuilding Plan

Discussing the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets, the possibility of Presti adjusting his rebuilding plan and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested, the crew runs through their postgame thoughts following the loss to the Denver Nuggets. Tre Mann gave fans more reasons to be excited, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled offensively.

Next, the podcast discusses what options Sam Presti may have in his back pocket to vary his rebuilding plan. Could he decide to make trades and advance this team's timeline? What would need to happen for him to make that kind of decision?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

