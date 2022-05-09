LISTEN: Thunder Lottery Scenarios, Shaping the Next Contender

Discussing different lottery scenarios for the Thunder, what the next contending Thunder roster should look like and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested podcast, we discuss two different draft lottery scenarios and debate which route would be best for the Thunder's future.

Next, the podcast looks at building the next contending roster in Oklahoma City, and what it should look like. Should they try and build a heliocentric roster around one or two stars, or build a roster full of skilled, jack-of-all-trades players with depth.

Closing out the show, we played a round of 'Take it or Leave it', presenting questions and scenarios that span the wider NBA.

