LISTEN: Thunder Shut Down Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey

Discussing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey being done for the season, the return of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we discuss head coach Mark Daigneault's recent announcement on the status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Both will now miss the remainder of this season. Should Thunder fans expect more injury announcements to come with only eight games remaining?

Next, the podcast plays a game of "Real or Fake", going through some interesting stats since the All-Star break, and whether or not we think they will continue into next season.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.