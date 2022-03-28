Skip to main content

LISTEN: Thunder Shut Down Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey

Discussing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey being done for the season, the return of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we discuss head coach Mark Daigneault's recent announcement on the status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Both will now miss the remainder of this season. Should Thunder fans expect more injury announcements to come with only eight games remaining?

Next, the podcast plays a game of "Real or Fake", going through some interesting stats since the All-Star break, and whether or not we think they will continue into next season.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

