LISTEN: Trading Up from Pick 12, Ranking Sam Presti's First Round Picks

Discussing different scenarios that would allow the Thunder to trade up from pick 12 in the upcoming draft, ranking each of Sam Presti's first round draft picks and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we run through what it would take to trade up from pick 12 in this year's draft, detailing the ins and outs of each scenario and voting on the most likely options. 

Next, we spend time looking back at all of Sam Presti's first round draft selections for the purpose of ranking them from best to worst. From Mitch McGary to James Harden, we rank them all!

