Live Updates: OKC Thunder Exit Interviews

Less than 24 hours after the Okahoma City Thunder's final game of the season, end-of-season media availability is already underway.

On Monday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off exit interviews with the media, starting with head coach Mark Daigneault followed by players. As these interviews happen throughout the day, we've got you covered here at InsideTheThunder.com with everything you need to know.

Mark Daigneault

Daigneault was the first person to speak to the media on Monday morning, starting the day with a list of people he wanted to thank. From Clay Bennett to the coaching staff, to the players, to the fans, he was very appreciative of everyone who supported him throughout his first season as an NBA coach.

“The most special thing, to be honest with you, is the people I get to work with every day," said Daigneault. "It's the people."

He would go on to talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the strides that he has taken since joining the team.

“The most impressive thing about him is every time you give that guy time, he comes back better," said Daigneault. "He will have a full offseason to get better."

Missing the backend of the season with a foot injury, Gilgeous-Alexander is the team's best player and will need to get healthy before the start of next season. However, with the upcoming Olympics, he will have the opportunity to play for Canada. According to Daigneault, this will be something SGA will have to make a decision on his own about, fully knowing the situation with his foot.

“He’s going to prioritize getting healthy. We’re all aligned on that," Daigneault said. "As far as the National team, that’ll be his decision. He’ll make a decision on that shortly.”

It was a unique season, with new protocols and situations that the league has never seem. From COVID testing to restrictions during travel, Daigneault had perhaps the most unique first season for a coach in NBA history.

Al Horford

Al Horford Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Having not seen action since March 24, Al Horford said that Gilgeous-Alexander's injury expedited the decision to sit him out for the rest of the season. The move was beneficial to both parties, as Horford is able to help extend his career, and the organization was able to get a look at how younger players could fit into the rotation.

Still, Horford remained an engaged member of the team, and he was very complimentary of how the Thunder continued to fight to get better all year long.

Horford said he was especially impressed with the development of Gilgeous-Alexander.

"The future is bright for Shai. He's somebody that blew me away all year," Horford said. "He's a special talent and I believe he's just going to get better."

Horford also said he was impressed by the job Daigneault did in his first year as an NBA head coach, and that he has a lot of respect for OKC's coach despite not having much knowledge of him before arriving in Oklahoma City.

"I was very impressed with Mark right from the beginning," Horford said. "His poise as a person, as a coach, commanding the locker room... and just leading our group."

Mike Muscala

Mike Muscala Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

Mike Muscala had an excellent season in OKC. A big man who can step out and hit the three at a high rate, he was a player many contenders could use in the playoffs. However, near the trade deadline, Muscala indicated that he would like to stay with the team.

Although he didn’t play down the stretch of the season with a foot injury, he was always on the bench cheering his team on. Muscala was asked whether he would consider coming back next season to play for the Thunder again.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” said Muscala. “I’ll be here working out for a good part of the summer. But yeah, I’d love to be here.”

Muscala has always been extremely complimentary of the Thunder during his time with the team. He mentioned that he was told earlier in the season that he would no longer be in the rotation, but to stay ready. To Muscala, that transparency was much appreciated, as the front office was very open with him on what his role would be down the stretch.

He indicated that this process was not frustrating to him at all. He wanted to find ways to be a leader and impact the team without being on the floor. This was a move by the Thunder that would allow them to evaluate their other young talent and give them Muscala’s minutes.

Muscala also spent some time in his exit interviews talking about his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who he said is one of the better players he’s ever played with.

“He’s got a complete game,” said Muscala. “He can do it all.”

Overall, Muscala was very happy with how the season went for him. “Super grateful for the opportunity this season,” said Muscala. “Overall, I’m proud of how the season went. I thought it was a season to remember.”

He would go on to talk about why he loves the organization so much, tearing up talking about how special the Thunder is to him as a person and as a player.

“I’m gonna get emotional,” Muscala said. “Coming to OKC, I’m grateful for it. It’s helped me a lot. As a person and as a player. Whatever happens this offseason, I’d love to be back. I’ll always be a Thunder fan.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

While his season ended early with his foot injury, Gilgeous-Alexander said he was pleased with how the entire team grew throughout the season.

“I think myself and the rest of the guys and the rest of the world have seen so many guys on this team develop all year long,” he said. “In the beginning of the year, that’s one of the biggest things we tried to focus on as a team. Developing and trying to get better every day, and wherever that takes us, we’ll be satisfied because we know that’s all we can do.”

As far as personal growth this offseason, Gilgeous-Alexander said he didn’t have one specific thing he wanted to improve on, but just his game as a whole.

“(I’ll) always continue to get stronger and try to get more athletic, faster conditioning-wise, really just work on my body,” he said. “In terms of skills, just getting better the same way I did. You can always improve. I don’t shoot 100 percent from the field, I don’t shoot 100 percent from the free throw line and I certainly don’t shoot 100 percent from three, so I’ve got a lot of improvement I need to do.”

Managing his health will be key this offseason though, as plantar fasciitis can be serious if not taken care of properly.

“The foot’s progressing. I feel a lot better than I did a month ago, two months ago. I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

Gilgeous-Aexander didn’t rule out playing for Team Canada this summer in the Olympics, but he would only represent his country if his foot is 100 percent healthy.

But despite all the development, Gilgeous-Alexander said the achievement he’s most proud of is how the team continued to have a ton of fun all year long, no matter how many new pieces were added to the fold.

“Obviously the NBA is a business. Guys come and go a lot and it’s hard to find that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think I found that this year and it was something I’m proud of.”

Photo by Adam Glanzman via Wochit

Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort made leaps and bounds this year on both ends of the court, becoming a key piece to Oklahoma City's future in the process.

A rollercoaster of a season for Oklahoma City, there were time periods of over and underachievement for the team.

“I feel like every single guy got better,” Dort said. “That was our main focus. Guys are going to be in the gym and come back stronger.”

Dort saw his status as a face in the NBA rise drastically this season. Following a 30-point Game 7 in last year's playoffs, he added several more moments to his highlight reel this season, including a 40-point performance and a buzzer beater.

"It's the work that I put in and that was one of my goals -- Always trying to compete really hard, and that's just me,” He said.

Defensively, Dort had a spectacular season. Statistically, he matched up with more No. 1 scoring options than any other defender in the NBA. He's sure to have earned some league-wide respect and a few All-Defense nods.

“It's definitely a goal,” Dort said of making an All-Defense team. ”I play hard to be rewarded one day,”

Dort has previously voiced he’d like to be an addition to Team Canada this summer, along with his co-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“It’ll be a grind for sure,” Dort said. “I definitely want to play for Team Canada. I hope it happens."