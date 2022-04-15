Looking Back: Thunder’s Trade of Derrick Favors

In an early morning trade last July, the Utah Jazz traded center Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a move made by Utah to gain roster flexibility and get below the luxury tax, Oklahoma was rewarded in taking on his contract by landing a future first-round pick.

In his first season with the Thunder, Favors would go on to produce 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 16.7 minutes per contest. Dealing with back soreness off an on, he appeared in just 39 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

With a player option for the 2022-23 season worth just over $10 million, Favors will likely be back in Oklahoma City next season. In fact, he alluded to this during his end-of-season interview with the media.

It’s in Favors’ best interest to pick up this option, as it’s much more money than he’d make on the open market. Even if he were to land a multi-year deal as an unrestricted free agent, it likely wouldn’t even total $10 million over the life of the contract.

In year one as a member of the Thunder, Favors played very little. However, he was pretty effective in limited action. Additionally, he was a key mentor off the court.

When it’s all said and done, keeping him on the roster for two seasons as a veteran leader while also getting paid to take on his contract was worth it for the Thunder.

As it sits today, Favors is still the only true center on the entire roster in OKC.

