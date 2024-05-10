Lu Dort Able To Defend Luka Doncic Without Worry Due To Trust In Teammates
Things are already getting chippy in the Oklahoma City Thunder verse Dallas Mavericks Round 2 series, as the Mavericks leveled things at two games apiece thanks to Luka Doncic shaking loose for 29 points, nine rebounds and as many assists after his worst playoff game since 2021 in Game 1 - which led to a lot of praise for Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort.
The chess match between the two foes will be under a microscope all series long, each side capable of getting the better of the other and landing a haymaker. While Doncic is too good to completely limit, the opposition is hoping to make life tough on the scorer and provide a speed bump in the road to offensive succss.
Given Doncic's scoring prowess and calculated steps, this often times leads defenders into foul trouble and forces them to change the way they are guarding the Mavericks star. While playing physically with Doncic and forcing him to hit the tough shots he is capable of making is the answer, often times counterparts shy away from physicality as the citations rack up.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique position with Dort. While he is head and shoulders the best defensive weapon on the Bricktown boys roster, he has capable replacements in rookie Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, the lengthy Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to throw at their perimeter adversaries.
This allows Dort to play free regardless of the whistle Doncic gets from the officials as seen in Game 2 as the undrafted rookie racked up five fouls without changing his style of play.
“I’m gonna stay aggressive. I got six of them. If I gotta use all of them, I’m gonna use all of them. And the next man up, he’s gonna step up. So I’m not really paying attention to that," the defense stalwart said in his locker postgame following the Mavericks 119-110 victory in Game 2.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.