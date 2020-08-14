Dort Questionable For Start of Playoffs, Schroder Will Start vs. Clippers

Lu Dort's status for the start of the playoffs is up in the air. Dort was already out for tonight's game with the Clippers is nursing a right knee sprain.

Dort suffered the injury on Wednesday after crashing into the Heat's Jae Crowder. Terrance Ferguson will start vs. The Clippers and could get the call against the Rockets as well.

Billy Donovan says, "We obviously have three days before going into the Houston series, but right now, it's something that needs to be evaluated continually."

With Dort on the sidelines tonight and possibly Tuesday, the Door is open for Andre Roberson to see more action. "I think that Andre is someone who needs to play more minutes tonight. I need to find a way to get him out there on the floor."

Without their best defender, Oklahoma City will have their hands full with James Harden, who is averaging 34 points this season. In better news, Dennis Schroder is back.

Donovan confirmed that Schroder has been cleared to play and will be in the starting lineup tonight. Schroder has missed all but one of the Thunder's seeding games.

Shcorder's return not only means the Thunder is getting back their best scorer off the bench (19 points per game); this also means we will see the "Death Lineup" once the postseason starts.

Shai Gigeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, and Dennis Schroder have played together a total of 401 minutes this season. During that time, the Thunder are outscoring their opponents by 268 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander says:

"We have five guys that can make two defenders guard them."..."Whether that be Steven in the post, drawing double teams, myself, Dennis [Schroder] or Chris [Paul] getting in the lane and drawing another defender or Gallo [Danilo Gallinari] in a mismatch and that puts the defense in rotations, and they have to play from there, and basketball becomes real simple."

"I think we're a nightmare mismatch wise."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.