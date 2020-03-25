Mark Cuban Gives NBA Fans Hope

Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban is giving NBA fans reason to be hopeful. Cuban says games could resume as early as the middle of May.

Usually, this is where I would tell you to take a deep breath and not get too excited because it seems like every five minutes, another sporting event is getting canceled because of COVID-19. But, what if Cuban is right, and we could be watching games in a matter of weeks, oh sweet heaven.

"Hopefully, by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal, and the NBA is playing games."... "Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role."

"You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about." Sound's much like Adam Silver's comments to Rachel Nichols last week on Sports Center.

"People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained." Silver's remarks came when throwing out the idea that that players could go head to head for charity.

While talking with WFAA, Cuban also said: "I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough."... "But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I've talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I'm taking the under."

Pelicans' executive vice president David Griffin also sounds the distraction horn. "I do know unequivocally that the league is very mindful of the idea of getting back to playing."

"The idea of canceling a season is not all on their minds, and we're modeling every possible thing we can for how we can deliver a product to the fans."..." Quite frankly, we're all going to need a diversion in the future."

The NBA shut down two weeks ago, and now players and owners facing a significant financial crisis. While the players are sending out social media videos on how to be safe, and NBA Together is pledging $50,00,000 in COVID-19 relief; the bottom line is the bottom line.

Yes, we need a morale booster, but the league needs cash, and even if it's the almighty dollar that brings the NBA back, then I am here for it.

Your Turn:

What has been your favorite Thunder game so far this season? Just click the comment box below.