Chet Holmgren Discusses Matchup With Jonas Valanciunes, Pelicans
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) found out their first-round matchup as the New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) downed the Sacramento Kings to grab the No. 8 seed out West. The No. 1 Seed Thunder have enjoyed a week off ahead of opening the first round in the Paycom Center on April 21.
Saturday's practice was the first one of the week where the Oklahoma City Thunder found out their opponent and rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace were tasked with meeting the media alongside bench boss Mark Daigneault.
A lot of the questions centered around their first-round fate, as the rookie big man was asked about matching up with his center counterpart in Jonas Valanciunes.
"I'm expecting [Jonas Valanciunes] to be extremely physical throughout the series and we'll be prepared for that," Holmgren said Saturday while expressing his respect for the Pelicans, "I was extremely impressed with the way that they played in the play-in. Played with grit, you could tell they really wanted it."
Other Practice Notes:
The Playoff crowd
Wallace has been too "Locked in the gym and watching game film," To see the new playoff signage around Oklahoma City to celebrate the Thunder's return to the postseason. Though, his teammate and coach are expecting a massive playoff crowd on Sunday.
"They didn't bring [The Playoff Tee Shirts for fans] back because of me. I think they brought it back because of the playoffs. If they didn't, I'd probably have a word," Holmgren said before adding he expects to see "A sea of white (shirts), man. Lots of people standing up... Deafening sound [on Sunday]."
Daigneault also gave credit to the fans on Saturday saying they have been "Great all season. I am expecting our fans to be excellent as we go into Game 1."
No Zion for the Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face a Zion-Less Pelicans team at least until his re-evaluation date from his Hamstring injury which aligns with game 5 of the series, Holmgren and Daigneault sounded off about a Zion-less Pelicans team.
"It changes them significantly. He's just such a unique player. There's a really good version of them without him and there's a really good version with him," the Thunder sideline pacer said on Saturday.
Holmgren added "Zion is a heck of a player. He commands that basketball a lot. With him out, basketball is gonna be in other guys' hands... We just have to understand that guys are gonna come out aggressive."
The Inexperience
The talk around this Thunder team has been able their lack of experience and size in this upcoming playoff run, though that is something their head coach is not worried about.
"Playoff basketball, I think it feels a lot different but it's not a different game. It's the same game. The things teams are good at in the reg season, the habits they build, they show up in the playoffs. It's heightened because the stakes are higher," Daigneault said following Saturday's practice.
He added that age is not the true measurement of basketball inexperience. "Age is just a number. There's a difference between youth and maturity." Daigneault said.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off their first playoff run of the new era on Sunday at 8:30 CT on TNT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.