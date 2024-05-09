Mark Daigneault Joins Elite Coaching Ranks With 5-0 Postseason Record
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a fantastic start this postseason - despite being the Youngest No. 1 seed of all time with limited playoff experience, the Thunder are off to a 5-0 start in bracket play.
This is Mark Daigneault's first time pacing the sidelines in the playoffs, where he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a first-round sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans and a Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in their first second-round appearance since 2016.
Daigneault's 5-0 start in the postseason puts him in elite company of bench bosses in the NBA. Only seven coaches have won their first five career playoff games and of those seven, four went to the NBA Finals that season.
The most recent example of this is Ty Lue taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2015-16, Steve Kerr did the same in 2014-15 joining Pat Riley in 1981-82 and John Kundla in 1948-49.
The other two sideline pacers to start their postseason careers 5-0 are Mike D'Antoni in 2004-05 and Bill Sharman in 1966-67.
It is yet to be seen how long this streak lasts or where the Oklahoma City Thunder will wind up in the postseason, but so far so good for Daigneault who continues to be himself on the biggest stage.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.