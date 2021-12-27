Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire James Wiseman from Warriors

Oklahoma City could be in search of their big man of the future.

While Golden State may not be willing to part with recent selection James Wiseman, he’d almost certainly be on OKC’s short list should they want to acquire a center through a trade.

After a slightly underwhelming rookie season, Wiseman has yet to see action in Year 2 due to injury.

Wiseman was recently assigned to the teams’ G-League affiliate to continue his rehabbing process.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds on 51 percent shooting in his debut season.

By most standards, Wiseman has had a slow developing return to Golden State.

The Warriors more than likely continue to covet the former No. 2 overall pick, but could be in a position to acquire more readily available assets.

Outside of a few key untradeable pieces, Oklahoma City doesn’t yet have win-now assets that Golden State could use. But they do have the draft capital needed to get them

Oklahoma City would need to put together a decently significant package of picks to acquire Wiseman. Golden State could in turn use the picks to grab a star player on a team looking to enter more of a rebuilding phase.

Oklahoma City has a slew of players that would deepen Golden State’s bench.

With a bolstered bench and a package of picks needed to add a star to the roster, Oklahoma City could potentially pry Wiseman away from the Warriors.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Ty Jerome, Kenrich Williams, 2023 Nuggets FRP, 2024 Clippers FRP, 2025 Sixers FRP

