InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Ferguson, Schroder, and Muscala out vs. The Lakers

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder, Terrance Ferguson, and Mike Muscala are all out of today's game with the Lakers. This information comes courtesy of the latest NBA injury report released today at 1 pm central. 

Schroder is still with his wife for the birth of their second child, Ferguson is suffering from a leg contusion, and Muscala is in the concussion protocol. 

The timing is never good on injuries, but, especially now since there are only six seeding games left, the Thunder needs every able body they can get. Since coming to the bubble, Billy Donovan has said that he wants to keep all his players engaged. 

There is no better way of keeping players locked in than with the promise of playing time. While Donovan won't guarantee everyone will see game action, it's there for the taking even if it's only for a few minutes to give one of the regulars a rest. 

The Thunder are one of the most mentally tough teams in the NBA, look no further than their  25-6 clutch time record since November 25th. But with the restart giving no margin for error the Thunder much like they have done all season will have to figure out ways to win while facing adversity.  

On the Laker's side of the things, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable while Dwight Howard is questionable. Howard and James are both dealing with sore knees, and Davis has a sprained right ankle.  

Zero Positives

The NBA tested 343 players for COVID-19, and zero came back positive. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, this the third straight week with no positive test results.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder/Lakers Live Game Blog and Game Notes

We want your opinion on tonight's game, just click the comment box and let us know what you're thinking.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Watch When the Thunder Play the Lakers

We'll give you three things to watch as the Thunder get ready for the Lakers on Wednsday.

Erik Gee

Muscala in Concussion Protocol

Mike Muscala is the NBA concussion protocol after his head bounced off the floor in the Thunder's loss to Denver. We'll tell you how this affects the Thunder's depth.

Erik Gee

Thunder Bench Providing Spark

The Thunder's depth took a significant hit yesterday with Dennis Schroder leaving the bubble, and Terrance Ferguson and Mike Muscala both suffering injuries. We'll tell you who is stepping up and who else needs to produce for the Thunder to be successful.

Erik Gee

Nuggets Outlast Thunder

The Oklahoma City fall to the Denver Nuggets in overtime 121-113. We'll tell you where the Thunder's most significant concerns are for the rest of the restart.

Erik Gee

Donovan, Coach of the Year

Billy Donovan was voted co-coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on the action by clicking on our comment box.

Erik Gee

Schroder Leaves the Bubble, Ferguson Out

Dennis Schroder is going to be with his wife as she gives birth, plus Terrance Ferguson will sit out of the Thunder's game with the Nuggets due to a leg contusion.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Nuggets

The Thunder host the Nuggets Monday at 3 pm, we'll give you three things to watch during the game.

Erik Gee

Donovan Pushes  Thunder to Clean Up Mistakes

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't have asked for a better start to the NBA reboot, but Billy Donovan Says there are still some things to clean up.

Erik Gee