Mohammad Named General Manager of The Blue

Erik Gee

Former Thunder center Nazr Mohammad is being named General Manager/Player Personnel Evaluator for the Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder's G-Leauge Affiliate.) On top of his duties with the Blue, Muhammad will also be involved with "all facets" of    Basketball operations. 

Muhammad has gone though and "extensive post-playing program" that helps players transition from the court to the front office.  Thunder also announced Will Dawkins has been moved up to Vice President of Basketball Operations. 

Dawkins has been the Thunder's everything over the past 12 years. He began his stint in Oklahoma City as a front office intern before moving to Assistant video Coordinator, scouting coordinator, Director of College and Player Personnel, and Dawkins was also President of Identification and Intelligence. 

Moving up the ladder with Dawkins is Rob Hennigan, who will also take on the role of Vice President of Basketball Operations. Hennigan is in his second run with the Thunder, from 2008-2012 he served as Vice President of Insight and Foresight, and Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel.

Before coming back to Oklahoma City, Hennigan was General Manager for the Orlando Magic. Oklahoma City General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement:

"We are proud of the continued evolution of our Executive Team and the promotions of many long-tenured Thunder team members."... "These individuals have demonstrated a consistent commitment to our vision for Thunder basketball on and off the floor, and we are grateful for their contributions." 

"The continued leadership development of our entire staff is essential to our focus of sustaining an elite basketball infrastructure." 

