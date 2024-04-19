Mark Daigneault weighs in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) were able to nab the No. 1 Seed in the Western Conference, becoming the youngest team to accomplish such a feat. This has led to a divisive Most Valuable Player Award discuss that is looking like a three player race between Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.
As Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder to the top of the Western Conference table, many around Bricktown believe he should take home the MVP hardware. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was asked to weigh in on the Most Valuable Player debate.
"I have great respect for everybody, I am not a voter, I do not study all the players. I don't see one of them every single night. There is not a night where I don't feel like they are the best player on the floor. We are a top-five defense, a top-five offense. [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is a two-end player who contributes to both of those things. His consistency, his poise, his confidence has had an unbelievable contagious effect," Daigneault said on April 14 when discussing Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case.
The Thunder bench boss put an exclamation point on his MVP advocacy by saying "There is no one I'd rather have on our team than [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]."
Up next, the Thunder begin their first playoff journey was Gilgeous-Alexander at the top of the scouting report on Sunday inside the Paycom Center against either the Kings or the Pelicans.
