InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

NBA Looking at Rapid Results Test

Erik Gee

The NBA isn't going down without a fight. The league and players association are looking into multiple, multiple blood testing devices that could give COVID-19 results in a matter of minutes.     

The ability to get quick results is essential in helping the NBA get back to work. With a prick of the finger, a simple blood test could yield results in as little as 15 minutes. 

Abbott Laboratories is shipping the FDA approved test across the United States. The NBA is stressing that this process is still in the exploratory phase, but because advances in medicine are moving at a rapid pace, there is hope breakthrough could come sooner rather than later. 

In an interview with ESPN, one GM says, "Rapid-testing results are key to return to work, return to sports, everything."..." Whatever job you have and the environment you work in, if you're interacting with people, we're all going to have to feel safe doing that. Sports aren't any different." 

Adam Silver says it will be at least May 1st before the NBA knows if they can play the rest of the season. Also, the timing of when a rapid test would available is unclear. 

NBA Coaches Are Preparing for the Playoffs:

Despite the NBA season being up in the air at best, Raptors coach Nick Nurse is preparing to defend Toronto's World Title. "We're ready for whatever is thrown at us." 

"I don't think it really matters."..."What matters is that we attack the title in whatever format it's going to be presented in, and we go for it."

The league is discussing any number of scenarios that would allow them to crown a champion. Everything from shortened series to a single-elimination tournament is on the table. 

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he is using the hiatus to breakdown the Nets and Magic Milwaukee's potential first-round opponents. Here's hoping Billy Donovan and his staff are spending a lot of time looking at the Jazz. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam Silver says May 1st Will Be the Earliest we Know About the Rest of the Season

Adam Silver says May 1st will be the earliest we will know about the rest of this season.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari says Italy has a Great Friend in Chris Paul

Danilo Gallinari on Chris Paul's efforts to help Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Gee

What are the Futures of Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder this offseason.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder 30 for 30 Moments

Here are the moments that will top the list for the Thunder's 30 for 30

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Most Significant Questions for This Offseason

If the Season doesn't return here are the Thunder's three biggest questions that must be answered.

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

The President Says the NFL Should Start on Time, but what about the NBA?

President Trump says the NFL should start on time, we'll tell you where that leaves the NBA.

Erik Gee

NBA Cares Not Just a Slogan

NBA Players are stepping up during the world's time of need. Puls, KD bows out in round one of the players 2k tournament.

Erik Gee

Thunder Eliminate the Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Semifinals

In Sports Illustrated's simulation of the NBA playoffs, Oklahoma City takes out Utah in round one. We'll tell you how they did it and what happens in round two.

Erik Gee

Video: Bulls Will Not Pursue Sam Presti

The Chicago Bulls are looking for a top executive to run their team and Sam Presti will not be getting a call.

Erik Gee