NBA Mock Trade: Clippers Make Deal with Thunder for Center Depth

With the 2022-23 NBA season kicking off in just over a month, the Oklahoma City Thunder have several roster decisions to make. They're going to have to make cuts in order to trim the roster down to 15 players.

Instead of cutting players, could the Thunder make a trade in order to at least get a small asset in return?

One of the primary trade pieces Oklahoma City possesses is Derrick Favors. A veteran big, he could legitimately help a contender in a limited role this season. He's also on a larger expiring contract which would open up cap space next summer for any team that trades for him.

One contender that could use some center depth is the LA Clippers. Outside of Ivica Zubac, the center rotation is thin. Behind him in the depth chart as a backup center is Moses Brown, who is young and unproven. Beyond him, the Clippers would have to play small with guys like Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and Nic Batum.

It might take the Thunder and Clippers getting creative to work a deal involving Favors' contract, but there's certainly ways to make it happen. Additionally, the Clippers have a young guard in Jason Preston that could interest Oklahoma City.

The former No. 33 overall pick missed all of last season with a foot injury but was considered a first-round talent by many teams during the pre-draft process. The Thunder are loaded at guard, but have a system in which he would likely get more opportunity to play and develop now. The Clippers are trying to win a championship this season, meaning it may be hard for Preston to find minutes.

If the Thunder and Clippers were able to find a package that included both of these players being swapped, it could be mutually beneficial for both sides.

