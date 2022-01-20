NBA Mock Trade: Nassir Little Earns Expanded Role

Forward Nassir Little was taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. After one season at North Carolina, he had proven he was ready to take the next step and become a professional basketball player.

Now in his third NBA season, Little is almost 22 years old and averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. An undersized 6-foot-6 forward, he’s a career 31.0% shooter from beyond the arc.

At this point in the season, the Trail Blazers have underperformed. With their key players missing significant time, they are 18-25 thus far and on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. As such, Portland will be an interesting team to watch leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Whether the Blazers end up being buyers or sellers, there will certainly be a market for Little. He fits nearly every franchise’s timeline and could fetch a return of future draft capital or a veteran piece to help Portland win now.

With that in mind, he could be a solid target for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports They’re at a phase in their rebuild in which exploring as much talent as possible is a top priority as they look for players that fit their style of play. Over the next several seasons, Oklahoma City will build out a roster comprised of players that can help the team contend consistently. While the Thunder have quite a few forwards with similar skillsets as Little, that likely wouldn’t detract them from trading for him if the price is right. If the Blazers were willing to swap forwards, Kenrich Williams could be a very interesting piece to consider. While his stats are similar to Little’s, he is a huge energy guy that would raise the ceiling of the Trail Blazers. To this point in the season, Williams has averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 boards per contest. The 27-year-old is also knocking down 38.2% of his shots from deep and has caught the attention of many teams around the league looking to improve their postseason potential. Williams would be an upgrade on the perimeter for Portland on both ends of the floor, proving to be a quality defender and 3-point shooter. It simply comes down to whether the Blazers end up wanting to get better or acquire assets at the deadline.

Oklahoma City’s offer: Kenrich Williams for Nassir Little

