NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Young Center to Thunder

There’s plenty of center minutes to go around in Oklahoma City. The Thunder recently lost Chet Holmgren to a season-ending injury, leaving very few bigs left healthy on the roster.

While guys like Mike Muscala and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl can play center in some situations, they’re certainly not permanent solutions for large chunks of minutes this season at the position.

As such, could the Thunder look to trade for a center?

If so, Day’Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets could make sense. He’s a former first-round pick that entering his second NBA season. Still just 20 years old, he would get plenty of opportunity in Oklahoma City and would be a day one starter.

Even when Holmgren returns next season, there’s a possibility they could fit alongside each other in the frontcourt. If not, Sharpe would be a really good backup big in the reserve rotation.

It’s unclear if the Nets would even be willing to deal Sharpe, but perhaps the Thunder could find a way. Brooklyn is looking to win a championship in the upcoming season, so the trade package would need to aid in that goal.

Last season as a rookie, Sharpe averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. He started in eight of the 32 games he appeared in and has shown he has the chance to be a really solid contributor one day.

