NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Expedite Rebuild with OG Anunoby

A former first rounder in the 2017 NBA Draft, OG Anunoby has already put together an extremely impressive NBA career.

Just last season, he produced 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Toronto Raptors. He’s also a spectacular defender and is a career 37.2% shooter from beyond the arc.

Any team across the league would love to have a player like this on their roster, whether they’re looking to contend now or are rebuilding.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that many teams around the league had been reaching out to Toronto looking to acquire Anunoby.

Nick Turchiaro/ USA TODAY Sports

He’s halfway through an extremely team-friendly contract and just turned 25 years old. An extremely versatile player that impacts the game on both ends of the floor, it would take quite a bit to pry him away from the Raptors.

Toronto doesn’t have any reason to trade Anunoby unless the front office feels there is overlap between him, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Even then, trading a player of his caliber away would be a risky move.

If the Raptors were willing to move him for the right price, Oklahoma City should be calling. With a package that contains several first-round picks, Toronto could load up on assets to potentially make a larger move later on.

Could they use these picks to trade for a player like Kevin Durant?

The Thunder would need to give up more than just picks, meaning young prospects they value would be headed out. Regardless, a proven young player like Anunoby is worth it.

A deal like this could also help alleviate OKC’s roster crunch. A core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Anunoby could be among the best in the NBA one day.

Oklahoma City gets: OG Anunoby

Toronto Gets: Derrick Favors, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Ty Jerome and three first-round picks

