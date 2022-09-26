NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Make Championship Push in Trade for Thunder's Kenrich Williams

Training camp kicks off this week, with all teams around the NBA getting a real look at their roster ahead of the regular season. Most teams look different following a busy offseason full of trades and free agency moves.

With that in mind, it’s not too late to make deals around the league before the season officially begins.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade for every team with less than a month until the regular season begins.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bleacher Report listed Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams as an ideal trade target. After having a huge offseason, Minnesota could make one more move to bolster the roster and make a championship push.

In this proposed deal, Oklahoma City would get Nathan Knight and a 2023 second-round pick (via New York) in exchange for the veteran Williams.

Minnesota is deep both at guard and in the frontcourt, but lacks elite wing depth. A player like Williams that’s versatile, defends multiple positions and is efficient on offense would be perfect. He doesn’t need to shoot on volume to make an impact on winning.

For the Thunder, Knight could slot in as a potential starting center in a depleted frontcourt rotation that lacks true bigs. This would give Oklahoma City a chance on another young prospect. Additionally, the Thunder would obtain a second rounder.

In reality, Oklahoma City could get a much better deal for Willams than this. This deal is more lopsided in Minnesota’s favor, but at least is interesting to think about.

