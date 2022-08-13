NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder

At this point in the offseason, the NBA is fairly quiet as it relates to the trade market. Outside of big names like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, it appears most teams are happy with their rosters entering training camp.

With that in mind, there’s plenty of deals out there that would still make sense.

Bleacher Report recently put together a trade scenario for every NBA team that would improve their respective rosters.

For the Thunder, this hypothetical sent James Wiseman to Oklahoma City in exchange for Derrick Favors and two future first-round picks. If the Golden State Warriors aren’t confident the former No. 2 overall pick fits what they’re doing, they could obtain two solid future picks as well as a veteran big on an expiring contract.

This would open cap space next summer for a free agent while also putting them in a situation to make a big trade in the near future leveraging those picks.

This also makes sense for the Thunder, who have more draft capital than they could possibly use. Wiseman would likely be an immediate starter in OKC and would compliment rookie Chet Holmgren. This would form one of the highest upside young frontcourts in the NBA.

Holmgren and Wiseman both have a ton of length to impact the defensive side of the ball but can also step out and shoot at a respectable clip.

While it’s unclear whether either side would entertain an offer like this, it does make sense on paper.

