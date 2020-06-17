Thunder Bunking at the Grand Floridian

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be staying in the Grand Floridian during their time in Orlando. The living arrangements are divided up by conference standings.

The top four seeds in the east and the west will bed at Grand Destino Tower at Coronado Springs. The Thunder, along with the Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Magic, Rockets Mavericks, and Grizzlies, will all be in the Gand Floridian.

While the six teams fighting to make it in the playoffs get to hang out at the Yacht Club. According to ESPN, everyone on the campus except players will wear a proximity alarm that will beep when they are within six feet of somebody else for more than five seconds.

Players will not be able to enter each other's hotel rooms, which may sound a bit restrictive, but since rooms will only be clean once a week, it will cut down on any embarrassment, more messy players might feel by a teammates' visit. The Athletic is reporting that an anonymous tip line is being set up by the NBA to report health and safety violations inside the bubble.

Former Celtic Paul Pierce believes that teams will take advantage of the tip line to get other players in trouble. Pierce says he could see someone from player personnel calling the tip line to get a player put in quartine for 48 hours during a major playoff game.

Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins's feelings reflect that of most fans. "Thank you, Jesus! God has answered my prayers. We got basketball back!"

"But, I also want to applaud the broadcasters, I wanna applaud the NBA, I wanna applaud the players association and Disney for putting together the most safest plan available right now due to these circumstances." "I think everyone has done a great job of coming together collectively and conversating and get this rolling."

"I have zero concerns when it comes down to Adam Silver; he has not let me down yet."