InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Bunking at the Grand Floridian

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be staying in the Grand Floridian during their time in Orlando.  The living arrangements are divided up by conference standings. 

The top four seeds in the east and the west will bed at Grand  Destino Tower at Coronado Springs. The Thunder, along with the Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Magic, Rockets Mavericks, and Grizzlies, will all be in the Gand Floridian. 

While the six teams fighting to make it in the playoffs get to hang out at the Yacht Club. According to ESPN, everyone on the campus except players will wear a proximity alarm that will beep when they are within six feet of somebody else for more than five seconds.

Players will not be able to enter each other's hotel rooms, which may sound a bit restrictive, but since rooms will only be clean once a week, it will cut down on any embarrassment, more messy players might feel by a teammates' visit. The Athletic is reporting that an anonymous tip line is being set up by the NBA to report health and safety violations inside the bubble. 

Former Celtic Paul Pierce believes that teams will take advantage of the tip line to get other players in trouble.  Pierce says he could see someone from player personnel calling the tip line to get a player put in quartine for 48 hours during a major playoff game.    

Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins's feelings reflect that of most fans. "Thank you, Jesus! God has answered my prayers. We got  basketball back!" 

"But, I also want to applaud the broadcasters, I wanna applaud the NBA, I wanna applaud the players association and Disney for putting together the most safest plan available right now due to these circumstances." "I think everyone has done a great job of coming together collectively and conversating and get this rolling."

"I have zero concerns when it comes down to Adam Silver; he has not let me down yet."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Prepare for Life on the Road

We'll tell you what a game day will look like for the Thunder once they are in the bubble.

Erik Gee

Thunder Will get to Bowl Inside the Bubble

Life inside the NBA bubble has been a mystery until the NBAPA released a 113-page memo. We'll tell you what the Thunder and other teams will face while in Orlando.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Are There Issues With Chris Paul as NBAPA President

The NBA is supposed to tipoff in 44 days. Will problems at the top of the Union put the season in jeopardy?

Erik Gee

ESPN: Danilo Gallinari Won't Get a Max Offer

As the Thunder prepare for resuming the rest of this NBA season, next year is only a few weeks away. We'll tel you how a shrinking salary cap could affect how Sam Presti's thinking when putting together a new roster.

Erik Gee

Wojnarowski: Thunder's Troy Weaver up for Pistons General Manager Job

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver will have a shot to become the Piston's General Manager.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

It's only 45 days before the NBA is supposed to resume. However, a group of NBA players still has concerns about social unrest, and a spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Erik Gee

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Chris Paul is warning players of the financial hit they will take if they choose not to play the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee

Hard for NBA Players to Speak out against Chris Paul and LeBron James

There is a Zoom call scheduled for tonight where a "significant number" of players will discuss a new vote to restart the season.

Erik Gee