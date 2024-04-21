Isaiah Joe Can Be a Difference Maker in First Round
As Oklahoma City heads into its first playoff series since the 2020 bubble season, there’s optimism and excitement surrounding one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Despite being the No. 1 seed in an impossibly difficult Western Conference, the Thunder still have many doubters. It’s up to the team to prove them wrong.
Of course, Oklahoma City’s big three will have to show up. That’s the most important ingredient to a deep playoff run and proving that this team belongs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to play MVP-level basketball, and Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren can’t miss a beat. At this point though, it feels like Oklahoma City’s top players are well-oiled machines, you know what you’re going to get with them every time they step on the floor.
Plenty of the playoff pressure will trickle down to the Thunder’s role players, who have done a terrific job this season. Oklahoma City is a top 3-point shooting team in the entire NBA, and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has led the charge for two straight seasons. His impact against the Pelicans and beyond could have huge implications for the Thunder’s success.
Mark Daigneault has credited New Orleans’ defense on multiple occasions and has plenty of respect for the team’s length and strategy. The Pelicans force the ball to the sidelines and try to shrink the floor, which can cause problems for Gilgeous-Alexander when he has less room to work. If someone like Joe catches fire, it’ll be exponentially harder to shrink the floor and take away driving lines. Forcing the Pelicans to pick their poison will be crucial.
Joe played a career-high 78 games this season and registered almost 10 minutes a game for the Thunder. He’s averaging 8.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 45.8% from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range. Joe’s defense has improved in a big way too and Oklahoma City seems to always be a little bit better when he’s on the floor.
He has formed a great duo with Gilgeous-Alexander too, setting quick ghost screens and forcing the defense to pick between driving lanes and pick-and-pop’s.
Joe won't be at the top of the scouting report, but he can be a serious difference-maker for the Thunder in the first-round series.
