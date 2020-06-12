InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ripped, as Thunder get Ready to Return

Erik Gee

Quarantine is proving to be good for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. A recent video posted by Slam magazine shows a more tone Gilgous-Alexander playing a pick-up game as he prepares for the Thunder's return to action.  

Gilgeous-Alexander sat out Oklahoma City's 105-104 win over the Celtics with a hip contusion. That is the only game he has missed all season, and he was cleared to play the night the Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. 

Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's second-leading scorer with 19 points per game. In his second year in the NBA, he's shooting 47 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three. 

Per ESPN training camps will start between July 9th-11th, with games resuming on Thursday, July 30th. Hopefully, the rest of the Thunder took a cue from Gilgous-Alexander's workout regimen. 

The NBA and NBAPA are finalizing plans to get back on the court, and in just 63 days from tipoff, only four teams will still be playing. The league is expecting the conference finals to end in a maximum of 82 days.  

Lou Dort's Contract 

There will be a one week transaction period later this month. At that time, Oklahoma City can sing Lou Dort to a standard NBA contract. 

The Thunder would then be allowed to replace him with another two-way player. If someone on the roster test positive for COVID-19 or gets injured, free agents who were on NBA rosters and those who weren't are eligible to be signed as replacements. 

However, teams can not sign international players who were not on NBA contracts, which would keep someone like Alex Abrines from being able to participate. Oklahoma City has an open roster spot that can be filled by either an NBA player or a G-Leauge player; Dort would be the most likely candidate to fill that slot. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keith Smith, "Thunder Can Keep Lou Dort on two-way Contract

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Thunder can keep Lou Dort on a two-way contract though the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Thunder Playing in Meaningful Games

Sam Presti wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to be playing in meaningful games at the end of the season. He got his wish, now the Thunder are in a position to make noise in the playoffs

Erik Gee

Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

As the NBA and the NBPA finalize their plans to return, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that a faction of players is wondering if restarting the season in a bubble is a good idea.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We've got to be Resourceful"

Sam Presti addresses what's ahead for small markets in the NBA while facing financial uncertainty.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

Monday Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee broke down the Western Conference. One of them thinks the Thunder could be a dark horse for the Conference Finals.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee