NBA Owners Want Silver to Re-Evaluate in 30 Days

Erik Gee

 NBA owners are encouraging commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the associations' suspension in 30 days. This news comes from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski who says the NBA is expected to announce an initial timetable. 

Since Wednesday night, the NBA has been reacting to the news that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The first steps were taken when the league postponed the Thunder Jazz game, shortly after that came the announcement that the league would suspend operations for the foreseeable future. 

Gobert has released a statement via Instagram saying that he is under great care" and will fully recover. Gobert also apologizes for his actions the other night in Boston, where he made a joke about coronavirus then touched all the recorders and microphones on the table. 

 His Jazz teammates were in quartine till after 1 am on Thursday. During that time, they were tested for COVID-19, and that's when it was found out that Mitchell was positive. The Jazz spent the night in Oklahoma City and flew out this afternoon. 

The Thunder is working with the Oklahoma state health department on when an appropriate time would be to test the Thunder for coronavirus. As of now, Thunder players and staff are in a 24-hour self-quarantine. 

Mitchell posted an Instagram statement as well, thanking the authorities in Oklahoma for being helpful during the testing process. 

As we write, the NCAA is canceling both the men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments. 

Your Turn: 

How much do you want to see the Thunder finish out the rest of the 2019-2020 season? 

