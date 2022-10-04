NBA Preseason: Thunder Thrive Led by Sophomore Stars

First of all, let’s get this message across loud and clear. This is preseason basketball. Things can change and players can appear better than they are.

Now, let’s talk. The 2021 Oklahoma City Thunder draft class is something special. The potential year-two leaps were on full display in the Thunder’s preseason opener against the Nuggets on Monday night.

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all played heavy minutes during stretches of last season, gaining valuable playing time and experience. This summer, the chemistry started to come together.

Last night was special, though. The four sophomores seemed to be completely in sync the entire game and the improvement was clear. Giddey seemed to know exactly where Mann and Wiggins were on the floor at all times, firing one-handed ropes to the corner for easy, open 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City’s four second year players were, ironically, the team’s four leading scorers. Giddey stuffed the stat sheet per usual, adding 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in just 25 minutes. Mann had a game-high 17 points. Robinson-Earl got the start and chipped in 11 points, while Wiggins continued his impressive summer behind 15 points and 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.

Mann’s improvement has been widely documented by the team this summer and fans finally got to see it Monday night. The added weight and strength was clear, making it that much easier for Mann to score. His dribble combo’s and step back’s are still both ultra effective, but his ability to finish at the rim received a massive boost with the added body control.

When talking about Oklahoma City’s future prospects, Robinson-Earl and Wiggins are often underrated. Both seemed to be on the right track last night, though. JRE’s development is huge for the Thunder, as he has a chance to lock down the power forward position. With the addition of Chet Holmgren and the evolution of Giddey’s game, having elite cutters like Wiggins is an absolute must. And his displayed 3-point promise is something to monitor.

Giddey is, of course, one of Oklahoma City’s cornerstones. OKC’s front office is banking on Giddey’s rise to stardom, and last night was a solid step. He drilled both of his 3-point attempts, which has always been his main knock.

If the four sophomores are progressing faster than expected, Oklahoma City could surprise a few people.

