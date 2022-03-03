NBA Reverse Standings: Gap Closing Quickly for League’s Worst

The gap is closing for teams searching for the top odds in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The race for the NBA’s best draft odds has essentially been a one-team race thus far, but the gap has closed.

Orlando has solidly been the worst team in the NBA this season, often staying multiple games ahead of the nearest team, usually Detroit or Houston.

But with just a couple dozen games remaining on team’s slates, Detroit and Houston are now just a half-game back from Orlando for the best draft odds.

The Magic are 3-7 in their last ten tries, and while they aren’t getting significantly better, they are hitting an easier part of their schedule.

Houston, meanwhile, is 0-10 in that span, and Detroit is 3-7 as well.

The Magic are 15-48 on the season, while the Pistons and Rockets stand at 15-47.

While the top three teams likely won’t be caught, another battle rages on in the 4-6 range.

Oklahoma City has held the fourth best draft odds for some time now, but is now just one and two games ahead of the Pacers and Kings, respectively, for the spot. OKC holds a 20-42 record, with Indiana close behind at 22-42.

San Antonio, New York , Portland and New Orleans are the next four.

Here are the full reverse standings for the NBA:

Orlando Magic, 15-48

Houston Rockets, 15-47

Detroit Pistons, 15-47

Oklahoma City Thunder, 20-24

Indiana Pacers, 22-42

Sacramento Kings, 23-41

San Antonio Spurs, 24-38

New York Knicks, 25-37

Portland Trailblazers, 25-37

New Orleans Pelicans, 26-36

Los Angeles Lakers, 27-34

Washington Wizards, 28-33

Atlanta Hawks, 29-32

Charlotte Hornets, 31-33

