NBA Reverse Standings: New Teams Vying for Draft Odds

There could be several new names atop draft boards come June.

There's a battle raging in the NBA right now, just not the one you might expect.

Near the bottom of the standings, teams are grappling for better draft position in a race for the No. 1 overall pick.

Here are some of the top contenders for the coveted picks near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft:

1. Orlando Magic, 7-35

Winless in their last 10 contests, Orlando is beginning to separate itself from the rest of the pack.

The Magic have seen few positives as of late, a full three games ahead of the next worst team.

They’ll certainly be vying for the top overall pick again, and could very well finished with the best draft odds.

2. Detroit Pistons, 9-31

Detroit has been grappling for draft position all season, but has happened upon a handful of wins recently.

After going from cold to warm, top overall pick Cade Cunningham is now on fire, leading to a 4-6 record in the last 10 games.

Regardless, the Pistons won’t hear many names before their own in June.

3. Houston Rockets, 12-31

More than likely a major seller come the trade deadline, Houston is currently sitting in a solid spot.

Offloading a few veterans could keep them well ahead of the pack, and with Detroit trending up they could quickly fall lower.

The Rockets will continue to develop their young players in order to add on soon.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder, 13-27

Despite being 2-8 in their last 10 games, OKC is always a threat to overachieve on a nightly basis.

And with teams like the Pacers and Blazers joining in on the battle for better draft position, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder can maintain their position.

They have veterans to offload, but could need more than that with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

5. Indiana Pacers, 15-27

A surprise seller this season, Indiana has found its way to this list with a quickness.

With close to few keepers on an already mediocre roster, the Pacers could hit the eject button soon.

Of all the teams to keep an eye on, Indiana tops the list.

6. New Orleans Pelicans, 15-26

7. San Antonio Spurs, 15-26

8. Sacramento Kings, 17-27

9. Portland Trailblazers, 16-24

10. Atlanta Hawks, 17-23

11. Minnesota Timberwolves, 20-21

12. New York Knicks, 21-21

13. Boston Celtics, 21-21

14. Los Angeles Lakers, 21-21

