NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder, Pacers Odds on the Rise

After a set-in-stone bottom three, new teams have a shot at the top 2022 Draft odds.

Near the bottom of the NBA standings, teams are battling it out for the premier players in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After a set in stone top three, there are a few newcomers in the latest race for the top selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Here are the NBA's reverse standings:

1. Orlando Magic, 8-38

A constant at the bottom of the standings, Orlando has a stranglehold on the best odds, and won’t look to relinquish it anytime soon.

They’ve won just one of their last 10 games, and haven’t seen a significant amount of growth or boost in chemistry.

When the lottery rolls around, Orlando is sure to be near the top.

2. Detroit Pistons, 11-33

On the flip side of Orlando is Detroit, who is beginning to mesh as a unit.

A questionable 5-5 in their last 10 games, the Pistons boast recent wins over the Raptors, Bucks and Spurs.

Rookie Cade Cunningham has found his footing and is becoming a force, leaving Detroit’s draft odds in his wake.

3. Houston Rockets. 14-32

In a similar situation to Detroit, Houston has won four out of their last ten games.

While not an incredible streak, winning at that rate likely won’t let Houston hang onto the top draft odds.

Unlike Detroit, the Rockets still have several ways to offload more senior players in Eric Gordon and Christian Wood, and soon could get back to their losing ways.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder, 14-30

Despite the fact they’ve been fairly competitive in their recent slate, Oklahoma City has seen just two wins in their last ten tries.

They have winning pieces, but are starting to run out of gas quickly.

Luckily for management, and unluckily for the players, they’re now just one spot back from Houston for the third best odds at the 2022 sweepstakes.

5. Indiana Pacers, 16-29

The newest contender at the bottom of the standings, Indiana shifted towards rebuilding a few short weeks ago.

They’ve now promptly entered themselves into the 2022 sweepstakes.

What’s scary for other tanking teams, is Indiana has the ability to gut the roster even more.

6. New Orleans Pelicans, 16-28

7. San Antonio Spurs, 17-28

8. Sacramento Kings, 18-29

9. Portland Trailblazers, 18-26

10. Atlanta Hawks, 19-25

11. LA Clippers, 22-24

12. New York Knicks, 22-23

13. LA Lakers, 22-23

14. Minnesota Timberwolves, 22-23

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.