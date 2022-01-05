NBA Rookie Ladder: Little Movement as Franz Wagner Maintains Top Spot

There was little movement near the top of the NBA's recent rookie ladder.

A highly lauded class, several could be in the running for the coveted 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Here is the NBA’s latest rookie ladder rankings:

1. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic [Mike Watters] Remarkably, Wagner has continued to trend upward despite earning the No. 1 ranking last week. He averaged 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the past week. Drafted at No. 8 overall, it might not be the rookie Orlando was expecting to break out, but he certainly has. He earned December rookie of the month for the Eastern Conference, and has given Orlando plenty of reasons to be excited about his development. 2. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers [Michael McLoone] Mobley continues to look like a bona fide superstar in the making. With his length frame and finesse ability on both ends of the court, he’s a can’t-miss in the NBA slate right now. Since his last ranking of No. 3, Mobley has averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. 3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors [Trevor Ruszkowski} Barnes continues to look the part of future star, but has had an odd few weeks. He entered the league’s health and safety protocols, and then saw slightly more action with Toronto’s bench unit. Regardless, Barnes is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season and will likely continue to find his footing in the league. 4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports If Cunningham didn’t figure it out weeks ago, he is now. He’s scoring nearly 20 points per game in the last few weeks to go along with his 7.0 assists. He’s been peskier on defense, and is bringing down 4.0 rebounds per game as well. Cunningham had a slow start, but the sky is the limit for the former top pick. 5. Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Although Giddey played in just one game last week due to health and safety protocols, it was certainly a memorable one. Giddey became the youngest to ever record a triple double, scoring 17 points, grabbing 13 boards and dishing out 14 assists. The young Australians still struggles to stay efficient when shooting, but has all the makings of a star in the other areas. 6. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports 7. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers [Geoff Burke] 8. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans Gary Cosby Jr. / Imagn Content Services, LLC 9. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports 10. Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat [Cary Edmondson]

