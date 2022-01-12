Skip to main content

NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley, Cunningham Assume Top Two Spots

Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Detroit's Cade Cunningham have assumed the top two spots on the NBA's most recent rookie ladder.

The NBA’s newest, ever-changing Rookie Ladder has come out once more, this time seeing familiar and new faces near the top of the order.

A highly touted fresh crop of players, the rookies have continued to blow expectations out of the water.

Here are the top five in the rookie ladder:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans

Arguably the odds on favorite to the win 2022 Rookie of the Year Award, Mobley is one of the few rookies with the privilege of playing on a team that wins games.

Averaging 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists since his last ladder ranking of No. 2, Mobley is must-watch television night in and night out. Coupled with his ferocious defensive instincts. He’s helping Cleveland win games, too.

Mobley is averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the year.

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder

Cunningham went from cold to warm, and he’s now blazing hot.

He’s averaging 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists since his last ranking of four, and has helped the struggling Pistons to a 4-6 record in their last ten games.

While he got off to a slow start, the former No. 1 overall pick is beginning to make his mark on the league already.

3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Chris Duarte, Scottie Barnes

While Barnes scoring took a backseat over the last week, host 8.8 points per game, his versatility as a defender was on full display.

The Raptors amassed a 4-0 record while Barnes spent time guarding some of the best players in the league.

He also got more chances to facilitate, averaging 5.0 assists.

4. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

After becoming the talk of the class with a fiery hot-streak scoring the basketball, Wagner has cooled down, but still remains one of the top talents.

He averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the week after grabbing the No. 1 spot.

The Magic are more than likely determined to see their name high on Draft boards again come June, but Wagner has certainly been a bright spot.

5. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey

After clearing health protocols, Giddey has been much-improved in the efficiency category.

He shot 47 percent overall in four games last week, and 50 percent on threes. He also tacked on 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

While it missed the cutoff for the ladder, he posted 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals versus the Wizards on Tuesday.

