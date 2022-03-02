NBA Rookie Ladder: Rookie of the Year Race Narrowing

The race for the NBA's coveted Rookie of the Year award will soon finish.

With a limited slate left, the Rookie of the Year race is continuing to narrow.

A highly lauded class coming into the year, the NBA’s newest crop has lived up to the hype and then some. Several players have been genuine contributors to successful teams, with others posting as meaningful of stats as they can near the bottom of the leaderboard.

The NBA's rookie ladder has tracked the class all season long. And with the end of the season nearing, a few are starting to pull far away in the race for the ROY award.

There’s a case to be made the race is over, with Cleveland’s Evan Mobley covering both areas.

Mobley has now held the No. 1 spot on the ladder for several weeks, posting 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game since the previous.

Barring unforeseen injuries or hot-streaks, Mobley should be a shoe-in for the award.

The closest to Mobley’s orbit is Scottie Barnes, who has been a major factor for the Toronto Raptors this season.

Heating up at the right time, Barnes is averaging 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists since his last ladder ranking of No. 2. The Raptors are now just two games back from the Cavaliers in the standings, and the ROY race could very well hinge on that with the two statistically very close.

On the very fringe of the race is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham. After a slow start with several hot and cold streaks mixed between, Cunningham is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on the season.

Cunningham has been nothing short of phenomenal, but his slow start or inconsistency has like likely cost him a shot at the award.

Josh Giddey was teetering on the brink of being in the conversation, but has played just one game following the All-Star break due to hip soreness.

