Need Some fun? Play Thunder Run

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are doing their part to keep you engaged while you wait for the season to return. Their latest offering is the addicting Thunder Run.  

What is Thunder Run, you ask? It's a "retro 8-bit" video game in the style of the classic Mario Brothers franchise. 

A Thunder spokesperson says, "It was a collaboration between the basketball communications group and our internal Thunder digital group." The two factions used a third party called Spark Box to develop the game.   

Thunder Run can be found on the team's website or by following them on Twitter. You get to chose between Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.  

  Once you have picked your player, you are transported to downtown Oklahoma City, where the Thunder bus is breaking down. There you must overcome adversity, and still make it to the Peake before game time.  

On your way to the arena, you will be able to collect gold coins, while having to avoid leprechauns (Celtics), Deer (Bucks) and Rockets. To get past your foes, you must jump over or slam them. 

When your task is complete, you can share your triumph on social media and challenge other followers to do the same.  I must warn you that while it's only a one-level game, you can waist a good hour trying to improve your score, but what else have you got to do right now? 

The Thunder had intended to release the game in mid-April as a way to promote the end of season awards. "Given the state of the world, we thought it would be  good to get it out early and let the fans play while they are at home." 

Kiwi vs. Patty Cakes:

It might not be Angus Young vs. Slash, but Steven Adams and Patty Mills are representing their home countries in a battle of musical geniuses. Mills is using his time off connecting with fans on social media and sharpening his chops on guitar. 

 He is taking your requests and playing his version of Name That Tune using the #ThrillswithMills. In Mills, words music heals the soul. 

Steven Adams is responding by showing off his six-string skills. As you can see in the tweet posted, Adams has no issue letting you know who's number one.  

Your Turn:

Tells us what you're doing to pass the time with no NBA. Click the comment box below. 

