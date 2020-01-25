Nerlens Noel Undergoes Surgery. Out vs. Timberwolves

Nerlens Noel will be out tonight's game with Minnesota Timberwolves. Noel underwent surgery to repair the zygomatic arch in his left cheek. His status will be updated next week. As of 12:30 central, the Thunder had not submitted its injury report for tonight's game. Steven Adams and Abdel Nader are both suffering from left knee sprains. It's also safe to assume Terrance Ferguson will be out due to personal reasons. Billy Donovan will not give a timetable or shed any more light on what is going on with Ferguson.

Adams was working out before Friday's game with the Hawks. If he can't go tonight, Mike Muscala will start at center (he is listed as a forward/center), and the Thunder will have to go small, which will be a tough go against Karl Anthony-Townes and Gorgui Dieng. Townes is averaging 26.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Dieng is averaging 8 points and six rebounds per game. Without Adams and Noel on Wednesday, the Magic scored 54 points in the paint: a feat that was matched by the Thunder. Rember, Friday Sam Presti sent Justin Patton to the Mavericks for Isiah Roby. Wich means no Adams, no true centers. Also, the Thunder have been resting Danilo Gallinari on back to backs. Gallinari spent time at the five while Noel and Adams rested vs. Orlando. If he sits, then Darius Bazley is the most likely candidate to the back up five unless Keven Hervy gets a call up from the Blue.

Muscala is on a tear. He's hit eight three-pointers in Oklahoma City's last two games. Billy Donovan says, "I give him credit; there have been times he's been out of the rotation." ..."He's really reliable; he's smart, he's an outstanding defensive player, he's a great teammate, I think he contributes in a lot of different ways to the group, for me as a coach I feel like when you throw him in there, he's going to be reliable."

The Thunder are 21-8 since Thanksgiving good enough for a .714 winning percentage. Only the Bucks, Lakers, and Jazz have been better during that stretch. Oklahoma City is just two games out of the fifth seed in the western conference.

Vegas insider has the Thunder as a 2 point favorite. Both teams are on the second of a back to back, Minnesota is coming off a 131-124 loss to Houston. Tipoff is at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.