Skip to main content

Nets' Kevin Durant Reportedly Linked to Multiples Teams League-Wide

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been linked to several teams ahead of his impending trade.

Just weeks after hitting Nets’ owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum, forward Kevin Durant has been linked to even more teams across the league, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania revealed that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are still the most likely candidates to make a move for one of the top offensive players of his generation.

But Charania gave even more news regarding Durant: the 76ers, Bucks, Hawks, Nuggets, Grizzlies and Pelicans have entered the equation. Charania admitted that none of those talks have gained any traction.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, and the two-time champ will look to join his third team in four years should his wish be granted.

While there are several potential landings spots for Durant, a deal getting done isn’t likely to be a smooth process. Durant, with four years left on his recently extended deal, will likely command the largest trade return in NBA history.

There's only a few teams with the assets to make it happen, but acquiring a close-to 34-year-old talent with a moderate injury history presents challenges of its own.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (11)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Added Depth Could Help Giddey Avoid Second Year Drop

By Chris Becker
Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Isaiah Roby Returns, Thunder Embark on Road Trip

By Ben Creider
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jalen Williams
News

Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Muscala’s Leadership Crucial to Holmgren’s Transition

By Chris Becker
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: East Coast Endeavor, Meeting With Rockets Headline Games 10-20

By Ben Creider
Lu Dort
News

As Thunder Continue to Improve, Accolades Await the Stars

By Chris Becker
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and More to Participate in CrawsOver Pro-Am

By Inside The Thunder Staff