Nets' Kevin Durant Reportedly Linked to Multiples Teams League-Wide

Just weeks after hitting Nets’ owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum, forward Kevin Durant has been linked to even more teams across the league, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania revealed that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are still the most likely candidates to make a move for one of the top offensive players of his generation.

But Charania gave even more news regarding Durant: the 76ers, Bucks, Hawks, Nuggets, Grizzlies and Pelicans have entered the equation. Charania admitted that none of those talks have gained any traction.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, and the two-time champ will look to join his third team in four years should his wish be granted.

While there are several potential landings spots for Durant, a deal getting done isn’t likely to be a smooth process. Durant, with four years left on his recently extended deal, will likely command the largest trade return in NBA history.

There's only a few teams with the assets to make it happen, but acquiring a close-to 34-year-old talent with a moderate injury history presents challenges of its own.

