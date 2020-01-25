InsideTheThunder
No Timetable on Terrance Ferguson's Return. Thunder Acquire Isaiah Roby From Mavericks

Erik Gee

Steven Adams, Terrence Ferguson, and Abdel Nader are out for the Thunder's game with the Hawks tonight. Nader and Adams are both nursing left ankle sprains, and Ferguson is dealing with personal issues. Billy Donovan does not have a timetable for Ferguson's return. Donovan says "Nothing for me to specifically report and I can't really say anything more than that."..."When the time comes it comes." 

With Ferguson and Nader being out Luguentz Dort will get his third consecutive start. In his last two games, Dort is averaging 29 minutes and 14 points per game. Since Dort is a two-way player he only gets 45 total days in the NBA. According to Donovan, it's the front office's job to keep track of Dort's days in the association. Donovan gives Dort credit for being ready when he is asked to play and if the Thunder come up to that 45-day threshold the conversation of putting him on an NBA contract will be had and Donovan will take part in those talks. If you're a fan of Lou Dort, keep an eye on how long Ferguson and Nader are out. If they are slow to return it could speed up the discussion to make him a full-time NBA player.  

Trae Young will go for the Hawks. Young missed the Hawks game with the Clippers on Wednesday with a right thigh contusion. Young is averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists per game. Donovan believes the most underrated part of Young's game is his speed. Donovan says because the floor can get stretched, he's got great ability to go by you and get into the "teeth of the defense" which is why his assist numbers are so high. 

The Thunder did make a trade today acquiring forward Isaiah Roby from the Mavericks in exchange for Justin Patton. Roby (6-8 230) Has started 9 games for the Texas legends of the G-League, averaging 9.2 points and 7 rebounds. The big reason for this move according to Bobby Marks of ESPN Oklahoma City's tax bill now goes from 2.3 to 2 million the Thunder is $801,066 over the threshold. 

Reports: Mavericks and Sixers Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

Could Danilo Gallinari be on his way to Detroit or Dallas? We also give you the latest on the Thunder injury situation.

Erik Gee

Abdul Gaddy has 20 Assist for Blue in Loss to Texas Legends

Abdul Gaddy has 20 assist, as the blue come up short 144-140 to the Texas Legends.

Erik Gee

The Thunder's 41 Fourth-Quarter Points are a Problem for Houston

The Thunder score 41 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17 point deficit and beat the Rockets 112-107.

Erik Gee

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update and Chris Paul Says he Won't Waive his Player Option

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable, Abdel Nader is listed as out. Plus, Chis Paul won't opt out of his contract.

Erik Gee

Erik Gee

The Thunder's Depth Proves too Much for Magic

Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, and Abdel Nader were all out vs. the Magic on Wednesday. That was not good news for Orlando as the Thunder showed off its depth in a 120-114 win.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Gets off to a hot Start and Carries the Thunder to a 119-106 win Over Portland

Chris Paul scored 12 of the Thunder's 32 first-quarter points. Paul would finish the night with 30 leading the Thunder to 119-106 win over Portland.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams Will Play With no Minute Restrictions

After sitting out against the Heat on Friday with a knee contusion Steven Adams is back for the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Slow Start Dooms Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored 40-26 in the first quater on Firday. Despite getting the Heat lead down to eight in the fourth quarter, the Thunder finshed on the low side 115-108.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Will go vs. The Heat. Adams and Nader Will Sit

Nerlens Noel will play tonight when the Thunder host the Heat while Steven Adams and Abdel Nader sit this one out.

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update

Adams and Noel to be re-evaluated on Friday, Nader is listed as out. Plus, the Suns are interested in Gallinari and Schroder.

Erik Gee