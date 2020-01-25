No Timetable on Terrance Ferguson's Return. Thunder Acquire Isaiah Roby From Mavericks

Steven Adams, Terrence Ferguson, and Abdel Nader are out for the Thunder's game with the Hawks tonight. Nader and Adams are both nursing left ankle sprains, and Ferguson is dealing with personal issues. Billy Donovan does not have a timetable for Ferguson's return. Donovan says "Nothing for me to specifically report and I can't really say anything more than that."..."When the time comes it comes."

With Ferguson and Nader being out Luguentz Dort will get his third consecutive start. In his last two games, Dort is averaging 29 minutes and 14 points per game. Since Dort is a two-way player he only gets 45 total days in the NBA. According to Donovan, it's the front office's job to keep track of Dort's days in the association. Donovan gives Dort credit for being ready when he is asked to play and if the Thunder come up to that 45-day threshold the conversation of putting him on an NBA contract will be had and Donovan will take part in those talks. If you're a fan of Lou Dort, keep an eye on how long Ferguson and Nader are out. If they are slow to return it could speed up the discussion to make him a full-time NBA player.

Trae Young will go for the Hawks. Young missed the Hawks game with the Clippers on Wednesday with a right thigh contusion. Young is averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists per game. Donovan believes the most underrated part of Young's game is his speed. Donovan says because the floor can get stretched, he's got great ability to go by you and get into the "teeth of the defense" which is why his assist numbers are so high.

The Thunder did make a trade today acquiring forward Isaiah Roby from the Mavericks in exchange for Justin Patton. Roby (6-8 230) Has started 9 games for the Texas legends of the G-League, averaging 9.2 points and 7 rebounds. The big reason for this move according to Bobby Marks of ESPN Oklahoma City's tax bill now goes from 2.3 to 2 million the Thunder is $801,066 over the threshold.