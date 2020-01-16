ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Noel and Nader are Out, Plus the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

Erik Gee

As expected, Nerlens Noel and Abdel Nader will sit out Wednesday's game with the Toronto Raptors.  Both are nursing left knee sprains, and there is no timetable for their return.  It's not all bad news concerning Noel. Billy Donovan says he has been day to day for a while. Noel is going through workouts; he's on the court, this isn't just a matter of him being in the training room. Right now, it's up to the medical staff and Noel to determine when he is ready to play.  Nader hasn't been doing anything on the court since his injury in the Timberwolves game on Monday. 

The Thunder are 17-6 since Thanksgiving that is the fourth-best record in the NBA during that time, according to Thunder PR. One of the reasons for Oklahoma City's success is how good they have been in the clutch. Chris Paul leads the NBA in clutch points (103), Shai  Gilgous-Alexander ranks 10th in clutch points, and Danilo Gallinari is tied for third in clutch threes. Donovan was asked what are some of the things his team is doing to help the Thunder win. "I think we've gotten more comfortable playing with one another." ..."There's a lot of those games we were fortunate to win that could have gone the other way."...Donovan gives his guys credit for competing, playing hard, and putting themselves in a position to win.   

Gilgeous-Alexander has a lot to live up to after Monday's 20,20, and 10 performance. Those 20 rebounds helped him become the youngest player in association history to grab 20 rebounds while recording a triple-double. Gilgeous-Alexander was challenged by the coaching staff to rebound more. Donovan thinks he his selling himself short if he is not impacting the game with more than just scoring. "He needs to become a really, really elite two-way player."..."He needs to be a great rebounder; he needs to be a great defender and a great set up assist guy." Donovan praises Gilgeous-Alexander for being self-reflective and pushing to do the things he is asked to do.    

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ankle Sprains Could Keep Nader and Noel Sidelined vs. Raptors

Center Nerlens Noel and Forward Abdel Nader are both suffering from ankle sprains and could be out for Wednesday's game with Toronto.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Historic in the Thunder's 117-104 win Over the Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous Alexder goes 20-20-10 as the Thunder win thier 10th road game of teh season.

Erik Gee

Short-Handed Lakers Thump Thunder 125-110

Without LeBron James or Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed to shoot almost 80 percent from three in the first half to help route Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel and LeBron are out. Anthony Davis Could go, and Chris Paul's "Fuel Level"

News and notes from Billy Donovan's pregame press conference as the Thunder prepare for the Lakers.

Erik Gee

What Kevin Durant vs. Kendrick Perkins on Twitter Says About Thunder Culture, KD, and OKC Fans

Kevin Durant took exception to Kendrick Perkins calling Russell Westbrook the best to ever wear a Thunder jersey.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul and the Thunder Hammer the Rockets on Westbrooks Homecoming

Russell Westbrook scores 34, but the Thunder smash the Rockets 113-92.

Erik Gee

Gallinari is Back, Noel is out, and Westbrook Returns

The Thunder will get Danilo Gallinari Back for tonight's game with the Houston Rockets, but Nerlens Noel is still on the shelf, and Russell Westbrook is back for the first time since becoming a Rocket.

Erik Gee

Woj Bomb "Oklahoma City Open for Business"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Thunder could be active the closer we get to the trade deadline.

Erik Gee

No Sleep for the Thunder in Brooklyn

Behind Chris Paul's 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, the Thunder beat the Nets 111-103.

Erik Gee

Sixers Outshoot Thunder

The Thunder's comback bid comes up short to the 76ERS

Erik Gee