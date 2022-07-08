OKC Blue: D.J. Wilson Signs Partially Guaranteed Deal With Raptors

The Oklahoma City Blue have fostered another NBA roster spot.

As reported by Michael Sotto of HoopsHype, the Toronto Raptors have signed D.J. Wilson to a partially guaranteed two-year deal. The deal includes $250,000 guaranteed upon his signing.

Wilson, age 26, joined the Thunder organization last season following a long track record in the NBA. After being selected 17th in the 2017 NBA Draft, Wilson spent his previous four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets, filling in as a rotational piece in the frontcourt. In the closing moments of the 2021 offseason, he joined the Thunder for training camp.

While Wilson missed the cut for Oklahoma City’s 15-man roster, he decided to remain with the Thunder organization, joining the team’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

With the Blue, Wilson became one of the top players in the G League. Following some strong efforts in the Winter Showcase Cup pool play, the 26-year-old ignited in the Showcase Cup Tournament, averaging 25.5 points and 12.5 rebounds before the Toronto Raptors signed him to a 10-day deal.

Upon the conclusion of two 10-day deals from the Raptors, Wilson went back to work for the Blue in the regular season. Across 17 regular-season games, Wilson averaged 19.6 points and 11.2 rebounds, prompting the Raptors to sign him for a third 10-day deal.

In Wilson’s third 10-day contract, it was expected the Raptors would sign the forward for the remainder of the season upon good play. However, a non-contact knee injury during this deal ruled Wilson out for the season and hopes of an NBA return.

Now fully recovered from injury, Wilson is expected to participate with the Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League and training camp in hopes of claiming a standard contract.

D.J. Wilson joins Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lindy Waters III as members of the 2021-22 Blue team to net guaranteed money from an NBA franchise headed into next season.

