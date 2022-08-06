Skip to main content

OKC Blue: Former Blue Guard Justin Jaworski Drops 33 Points in Rumph Classic

Justin Jaworski put on an offensive clinic Friday evening.
The 2021-22 Blue crew are making their presence known.

On Friday, former Oklahoma City Blue guard Justin Jaworski put on a show in the Los Angeles-based Rumph Classic. In his efforts, he recorded a 33-point showing, highlighted by a flurry of stepback makes.

For those who’ve followed Jaworski’s story closely, his 33-point explosion is a story that has been retold time and time again. Prior to joining the Blue, Jaworski was a certified scorer in the Patriot League. In his final season at Lafayette, he recorded averages of 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on a near 50/40/90 splits.

Jaworski climbed his ranks with the Oklahoma City Blue last season. After playing little-to-no rotational minutes in the Winter Showcase Cup, he earned a place on the depth chart in the regular season. In 27 games with the Blue, Jaworski placed averages of 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.7% from distance.

The guard has proven himself as a lethal shooter at the next level. With him posting multiple “microwave-Esque” stat lines coming off the bench last season, he brings clear value to a backcourt in need of perimeter ability.

Jaworski, age 23, will be taking his sharpshooting services overseas next season, inked up to play for Gipuzkoa Basket of the LEB Pro League next season. 

